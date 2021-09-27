IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31.ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have …

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America. It is close to 85 percent complete and if we release full disclosure the remaining land would increase in price significantly. On the positive side we announce the project has closed funding and is getting ready to draw down first amounts to secure initial vendors and companies whose contracts are already being negotiated to be in place for first distribution of funding.