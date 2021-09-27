Centerra Gold Seeks Urgent Relief in International Arbitration to Prevent the Kyrgyz Republic from Destroying the Integrity, Value and Long-Term Viability of the Kumtor Mine

Kyrgyz Government’s Actions Jeopardize Mine’s Safety, Sustainability and Continued Operation

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that it has filed an application requesting urgent interim measures in its international arbitration against the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, the state-owned gold refining monopoly and Centerra’s largest shareholder, to address critical operational and safety problems at the Kumtor Mine.



Through this application, Centerra seeks to prevent the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from causing irreparable damage to the mine, destroying its integrity, value and long-term viability. As previously disclosed, Centerra initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyz government in response to actions taken against the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Kumtor Gold Company (“KGC”), to expropriate the Kumtor Mine under the guise of “external management” and strip KGC of its assets.