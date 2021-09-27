Centerra Gold Seeks Urgent Relief in International Arbitration to Prevent the Kyrgyz Republic from Destroying the Integrity, Value and Long-Term Viability of the Kumtor Mine
Kyrgyz Government’s Actions Jeopardize Mine’s Safety, Sustainability and Continued Operation
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that it has filed an application requesting urgent interim
measures in its international arbitration against the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, the state-owned gold refining monopoly and Centerra’s largest shareholder, to address
critical operational and safety problems at the Kumtor Mine.
Through this application, Centerra seeks to prevent the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from causing irreparable damage to the mine, destroying its integrity, value and long-term viability. As previously disclosed, Centerra initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyz government in response to actions taken against the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Kumtor Gold Company (“KGC”), to expropriate the Kumtor Mine under the guise of “external management” and strip KGC of its assets.
Dan Desjardins, the Chief Operating Officer of Centerra who managed the Kumtor Mine for five years as the President of KGC until January 2020, said: “Statements by Kyrgyz officials since the government’s illegal seizure of the Kumtor Mine indicate that they are departing from the approved mine plan in ways that will cause irreversible damage. Based on recent reports, the government has also failed to adequately protect the mine’s infrastructure from flooding and other threats and may be facing production difficulties. Their actions, and threatened actions in pursuit of short-term profits at the expense of sustainability, place the long-term viability of the Kumtor Mine at grave risk and compromise the safety and livelihoods of its employees.”
Centerra seeks the following immediate relief pending a final award in the arbitration:
- An order directing the Kyrgyz Republic to refrain from deviating from the government-approved 2021 Kumtor Mine Plan and to provide Centerra with regular reports on the mine’s operations;
- An order directing the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC to refrain from transferring any Centerra shares or KGC assets without a prompt accounting and payment of profits that otherwise would have been payable to the Company into an escrow account; and
- An order directing the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC to refrain from interfering with the arbitration process, including through spurious fines, tax claims and
legal proceedings, and intimidating or threatening Centerra’s employees and agents.
