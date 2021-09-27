RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on September 27, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021. This will be the Company’s 310th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.