The Vita Coco Company Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

The Vita Coco Company, a leading platform of high-growth better-for-you brands formerly known as All Market Inc., today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Vita Coco Company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COCO.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800)-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, formerly known as All Market Inc., was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, the Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco, clean energy drink, Runa, sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.




