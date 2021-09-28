checkAd

BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganization

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFL) and BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (to be renamed “BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc." effective October 1, 2021) (NYSE: MUI) (together, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganization of MFL with and into MUI, with MUI continuing as the surviving Fund (the “Reorganization”).

It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in the first half of 2022, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders, the potential refinancing of preferred shares and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Additional Information about the Reorganization and Where to Find It

This press release is not intended to, and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of any of the Funds. The solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or of proxies to effect the Reorganization will only be made by either a definitive Proxy Statement or a definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

This press release references a Proxy Statement and a Proxy Statement/Prospectus, to be filed by the Funds. The Proxy Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus have yet to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). After the Proxy Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus are filed with the SEC, each may be amended or withdrawn. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will not be distributed to shareholders of the Funds unless and until a Registration Statement comprising of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus is declared effective by the SEC.

The Funds and their respective directors/trustees, officers and employees, and BlackRock, and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Reorganization. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Funds' respective directors/trustees, officers and employees, and BlackRock and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons by reading the Proxy Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus when they are filed with the SEC.

