PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced that it is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) from the holders of its (i) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (ii) 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) for the adoption of proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the Notes (the “Indentures”) to conform the restricted payments covenant and the “permitted investments” definition included in the applicable Indenture to the restricted payments covenant and “permitted investments” definition, respectively, contained in the indenture governing the Company’s 5.75% Senior Notes due 2031, which were issued on September 16, 2021 (the “2031 Notes Indenture”). Conforming the restricted payments covenant and the “permitted investments” definition included in the applicable Indenture to the restricted payments covenant and the “permitted investments” definition, respectively, contained in the 2031 Notes Indenture will closely align the restricted payments covenant across the Company’s indentures to other recent senior note issuances by industry peers and current market standards and will align the dollar-denominated baskets in the “permitted investments” definition across the Company’s indentures, but will result in no additional restricted payments capacity and less than $1.0 million of additional permitted investments capacity, in each case, as of the last testing date (June 30, 2021).

The Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to a Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 27, 2021 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). Each Consent Solicitation was commenced today and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2021, unless extended by the Company (each such date and time, as the same may be extended, is referred to as the “Expiration Time”). Only holders of the applicable Notes as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2021 (such date and time, including as such date and time may be changed by the Company, from time to time, the “Record Date”) are entitled to consent to the Proposed Amendments pursuant to the applicable Consent Solicitation.