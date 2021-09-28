Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine Win Soundings Trade Only Most Innovative Marine Company Award

TAMPA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time in three years, Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine have jointly won the Soundings Trade Only “Most Innovative Marine Company” award, tying for top honors during the first night of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa. The panel of judges praised Brunswick and Mercury for a record-setting year in 2021 filled with multiple industry-changing product launches such as the Mercury 600hp V12 and the Sea Ray Sundancer 370 among others. Additionally, Brunswick and Mercury were praised for their commitment to the health and safety of their employees and their extraordinary efforts to continue to meet customer demand during the global pandemic.

“We are honored to win The Most Innovative Marine Company award for Brunswick and Mercury, and we thank the judges for selecting us for the second time in three years,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “2021 has been another transformative year for our Company as we continue to redefine the recreational boating experience and attract new, more diverse consumers with the most advanced technology, the most comprehensive product portfolio, and innovative new ways to participate in boating. This award is a testament to the commitment of our more than 15,000 global employees who, despite many challenges, continue to display the highest level of dedication to executing our mission of delivering innovation and inspiration on the water.”