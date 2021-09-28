checkAd

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 00:13  |  31   |   |   

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021. The presentation will take place at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com





Disclaimer

