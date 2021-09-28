Amazon Welcomes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Republic, Mo. Fulfillment Center

Amazon’s new 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Republic, Missouri hosted Missouri Governor Mike Parson and state and local elected officials on Sept. 27 for a tour of STL3. Since it opened on Aug. 1, 2021, the facility has already created 1,400 good jobs. During the event, Amazon announced it will invest in at least 400 more jobs before the end of the year, creating more than 1,800 career opportunities by the holidays.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (center) tours Amazon's new fulfillment center - STL3 - in Republic, Mo. with STL3 General Manager Andrew Lee (right) and Republic Mayor Matt Russell (left). The facility has already created 1,400 good jobs that pay well with comprehensive benefits and offers upskilling programs to support associates' careers. It will create 400 more jobs by the holidays. Amazon has invested more than $2 billion into Missouri through infrastructure and compensation to its employees during the past decade, in addition to $1.5 billion being added into Missouri's state GDP with due to Amazon's investments. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is yet another significant investment by Amazon in the state of Missouri and further demonstrates our state’s emergence as a leading logistics hub,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This expansion is an excellent opportunity for Missourians in the Southwest part of the state to join a company that offers good-paying jobs and great benefits. Amazon’s investments are transforming Republic and the Springfield area, and we look forward to helping Amazon continue to find success in our state.”

With the addition of the fulfillment center, which spans the equivalent of 22 football fields, Amazon has now created more than 9,000 full and part-time jobs in Missouri since 2010. STL3 processes about 42,000 products every day, which can increase to 70,000 products daily during the holidays.

During the event, attendees were able to see how employees in this type of fulfillment center, with the storage capacity equivalent of 262,000 refrigerators, pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as skateboards, area rugs, and bed frames.

Media Assets: View and Use B-Roll Footage and Photos from the Event: https://bit.ly/AmazonSTL3GovTour

“We have seen a surge of growth in Republic and the arrival of Amazon in our area is further testament to our bright future,” said Republic, Missouri Mayor Matt Russell. “It’s exciting to have a company of this magnitude not only investing in our people, but also in our broader community.”