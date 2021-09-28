checkAd

Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Releases White Paper Regarding Company’s Extremely Unfavorable Borrowing Practices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 00:30  |  30   |   |   

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today released a white paper regarding CYDY’s unfavorable borrowing practices.

The white paper highlights that in particular, since the June of 2018, CYDY has borrowed a sizable portion of its operating capital from Iliad Research and Trading, LP and companies affiliated with John M. Fife, rather than from traditional funding sources. The borrowing has come in the form of long-term convertible notes that have historically included terms extremely unfavorable to the Company, some based upon post-transaction renegotiation, and have resulted in borrowing costs that are higher than the principal and interest specified in the original notes.

In total, the $142.5 million of convertible notes that CYDY has issued since the middle of 2018 have yielded cash proceeds of $125.0 million after deduction of original issuance and insurance costs, a 12.3% discount to the principal.

The full text of the Group’s white paper regarding CYDY’s unfavorable borrowing practices can be accessed at www.advancingll.com/toxicborrowing.

The time has come to hold CYDY management and the current Board accountable for the immense value destruction they have overseen throughout their tenure. Stockholders deserve honest, competent, and transparent leadership and a Board that truly represents their best interests and will restore investor trust and generate the returns each and every one of us deserves. Help us enable CYDY to achieve its incredible potential by voting the WHITE proxy card to elect our five independent director nominees today.

Important Information

Paul Rosenbaum, Jeffrey Beaty, Arthur Wilmes, Thomas Errico, M.D., Bruce Patterson, M.D., Peter Staats, M.D., Melissa Yeager and CCTV Proxy Group, LLC (collectively the “Participants”) have filed a definitive proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to be used in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of CytoDyn Inc. (the “Company”). All stockholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the solicitation of proxies. The definitive proxy statement and an accompanying proxy card is available at no charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/. In addition, the Participants will provide copies of the proxy statement, without charge, upon request. Requests for copies should be directed to the Participants’ Proxy Solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, by calling (844) 202-7428.

Disclaimer

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction to any person. In addition, the discussions and opinions in this press release and the material contained herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide investment advice. All statements contained in this press release that are not clearly historical in nature or that depend on future events are “forward-looking statements,” which are not guarantees of future performance or results, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different. Certain information included in this material is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable. No representation is made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of such data. The Participants disclaim any obligation to update the information herein and reserve the right to change any of their opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate.

Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Releases White Paper Regarding Company’s Extremely Unfavorable Borrowing Practices A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Gilead Marks Fifth Approval for Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Under Project ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Shares Strategic Plan to Obtain Cancer Therapy Approval for Leronlimab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with IV Administration of Four Doses (700mg/week)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21CytoDyn’s Chairman, CMO, and Head of Business Development Dr. Scott A. Kelly to Present at the World Antiviral Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Announces Federal Court Dismisses Litigation Brought by Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of CytoDyn Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities Laws
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten