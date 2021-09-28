Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Releases White Paper Regarding Company’s Extremely Unfavorable Borrowing Practices

The white paper highlights that in particular, since the June of 2018, CYDY has borrowed a sizable portion of its operating capital from Iliad Research and Trading, LP and companies affiliated with John M. Fife, rather than from traditional funding sources. The borrowing has come in the form of long-term convertible notes that have historically included terms extremely unfavorable to the Company, some based upon post-transaction renegotiation, and have resulted in borrowing costs that are higher than the principal and interest specified in the original notes.

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today released a white paper regarding CYDY’s unfavorable borrowing practices.

In total, the $142.5 million of convertible notes that CYDY has issued since the middle of 2018 have yielded cash proceeds of $125.0 million after deduction of original issuance and insurance costs, a 12.3% discount to the principal.

The time has come to hold CYDY management and the current Board accountable for the immense value destruction they have overseen throughout their tenure. Stockholders deserve honest, competent, and transparent leadership and a Board that truly represents their best interests and will restore investor trust and generate the returns each and every one of us deserves. Help us enable CYDY to achieve its incredible potential by voting the WHITE proxy card to elect our five independent director nominees today.

