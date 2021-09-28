Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ("Bullet" or the "Company"), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has …

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD . ("Bullet" or the "Company"), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia") (the "Britannia-Bullet Merger"), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ("OTC Markets").

Today, Britannia provided an update, reiterating its commitment to protecting its existing shareholders and that the Britannia-Bullet Merger aims to clean up Britannia's capitalization table by using a multifaceted approach to the reverse split.

As Britannia detailed in the August 17th, 2021, Supplemental Disclosure, the restructuring of the capitalization table will be as follows:

First, the Reverse Split : The Company will reverse split the common stock on a 1-10 (one for 10) basis; meaning that every 10 shares of common stock owned will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock (the "Reverse Split");

: The Company will reverse split the common stock on a 1-10 (one for 10) basis; meaning that every 10 shares of common stock owned will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock (the "Reverse Split"); Next, the Round Up : Those shareholders holding less than 4,440 shares of the Company's common stock, will be rounded up to 444 shares of common stock after the Reverse Split; meaning that, if at the time of the Reverse Split, any shareholder that holds between 1 and 4,440 shares of common stock, that shareholder's holdings would be adjusted up to 444 shares of the common stock (the "Round Up"); and,

: Those shareholders holding 4,440 shares of the Company's common stock, will be to 444 shares of common stock after the Reverse Split; meaning that, if at the time of the Reverse Split, any shareholder that holds between 1 and 4,440 shares of common stock, that shareholder's holdings would be adjusted up to 444 shares of the common stock (the "Round Up"); and, Lastly, the Round Down: Those shareholders holding 4,000,000 or more shares of the Company's common stock will be rounded down to 366 shares after the Reverse Split; meaning that, if at the time of the Reverse Split, any shareholder that holds 4,000,000 or more shares of common stock, that shareholder's holdings will be adjusted down to 366 shares of the common stock (the "Round Down").

As it is the Britannia-Bullet merger's intent to protect shareholder interest, especially the smaller shareholders, it is believed that the 1-10 (one for 10) reverse stock split of Britannia's common stock is both moderate and responsible. Typically speaking, many reverse splits often ‘reverse' smaller shareholders out of their holdings when not properly addressed. Management believes that a very thoughtful approach to this has been taken and is the reason for the Round Up-helping to ensure that no shareholder's holdings is extinguished and each can continue to benefit from the potential of the Britannia-Bullet Merger. Likewise, in an effort to stave off legacy toxicity that can potentially impact shareholder confidence, Britannia is instituting the Round Down to essentially form a more equitable environment for Britannia's existing shareholders to benefit from the potential of the Britannia-Bullet Merger.