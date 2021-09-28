checkAd

Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

Autor: Accesswire
28.09.2021, 01:00  |  13   |   |   

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ("Bullet" or the "Company"), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has …

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ("Bullet" or the "Company"), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia") (the "Britannia-Bullet Merger"), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ("OTC Markets").

Foto: Accesswire

Today, Britannia provided an update, reiterating its commitment to protecting its existing shareholders and that the Britannia-Bullet Merger aims to clean up Britannia's capitalization table by using a multifaceted approach to the reverse split.

As Britannia detailed in the August 17th, 2021, Supplemental Disclosure, the restructuring of the capitalization table will be as follows:

  • First, the Reverse Split: The Company will reverse split the common stock on a 1-10 (one for 10) basis; meaning that every 10 shares of common stock owned will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock (the "Reverse Split");
  • Next, the Round Up: Those shareholders holding less than 4,440 shares of the Company's common stock, will be rounded up to 444 shares of common stock after the Reverse Split; meaning that, if at the time of the Reverse Split, any shareholder that holds between 1 and 4,440 shares of common stock, that shareholder's holdings would be adjusted up to 444 shares of the common stock (the "Round Up"); and,
  • Lastly, the Round Down: Those shareholders holding 4,000,000 or more shares of the Company's common stock will be rounded down to 366 shares after the Reverse Split; meaning that, if at the time of the Reverse Split, any shareholder that holds 4,000,000 or more shares of common stock, that shareholder's holdings will be adjusted down to 366 shares of the common stock (the "Round Down").

As it is the Britannia-Bullet merger's intent to protect shareholder interest, especially the smaller shareholders, it is believed that the 1-10 (one for 10) reverse stock split of Britannia's common stock is both moderate and responsible. Typically speaking, many reverse splits often ‘reverse' smaller shareholders out of their holdings when not properly addressed. Management believes that a very thoughtful approach to this has been taken and is the reason for the Round Up-helping to ensure that no shareholder's holdings is extinguished and each can continue to benefit from the potential of the Britannia-Bullet Merger. Likewise, in an effort to stave off legacy toxicity that can potentially impact shareholder confidence, Britannia is instituting the Round Down to essentially form a more equitable environment for Britannia's existing shareholders to benefit from the potential of the Britannia-Bullet Merger.

Seite 1 von 2
Britannia Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ("Bullet" or the "Company"), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program
i3 Energy PLC Announces Presentation
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Keynote Presentation Highlighting its Modular Vaccine Platform ...
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Britannia Mining Provides Update on Name Change and Reverse Split
Accesswire | Analysen