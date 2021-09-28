checkAd

NOV Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 02:00  |  25   |   |   

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced Scott K. Duff Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, notified the Company of his intention to retire. Mr. Duff will step down from his current role effective November 1, 2021 and remain employed as an advisor until his retirement on February 28, 2022. Christy H. Novak will succeed Mr. Duff as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer effective November 1, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire organization I would like to thank Scott for his innumerable contributions during his nearly 18-year career with NOV,” commented Jose Bayardo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Scott’s leadership, underpinned by intelligence, rigor, discipline and integrity, will have a lasting influence on our organization. I am especially grateful for the deep bench of talented professionals he developed and mentored within our accounting organization, including Christy Novak, who will carry forward his legacy of excellence. Scott will be greatly missed by all of us at NOV and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

“We are excited to announce the promotion of Christy Novak to be NOV’s Chief Accounting Officer. As a key executive within our finance organization over the past 16 years, Christy has proven her capabilities as a builder and leader of high performing teams, a driver of continuous process improvements, and a strong technical accountant. She is a true professional and we are eager to see the positive impact she will have on our accounting group and on the broader organization as a member of the leadership team within NOV.”

Christy Novak has served as NOV’s Vice President of Accounting Systems since August 2020, where she has been leading efforts to design, implement, rationalize, and improve efficiencies of NOV’s accounting systems and processes. From October 2013 to August 2020, she served as the Vice President of Finance for the Company’s Rig Technologies operating segment. During her 16 years with NOV, Ms. Novak has advanced through several positions of increasing responsibility and successfully led initiatives to strengthen and streamline accounting functions. Prior to joining NOV, she spent nearly 10 years in public accounting with Ernst & Young where she served various audit clients in the manufacturing and energy industries. Ms. Novak graduated from Texas A&M University with a BBA in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About NOV

NOV (NYSE: NOV) delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

NOV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOV Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced Scott K. Duff Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, notified the Company of his intention to retire. Mr. Duff will step down from his current role effective November 1, 2021 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host an “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” On October 12th, 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Gilead Marks Fifth Approval for Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Under Project ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...