checkAd

FedEx Logistics Expands Worldwide Operations with New Office in Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 03:00  |  13   |   |   

FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and provider of specialty solutions that support FedEx services and facilitate global trade, announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.

“The new office in Korea complements our global operations, strengthening our position to better serve our customers around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks. “Global customers who trade with Korea and Korean customers alike will benefit from the fully customizable solutions offered by FedEx Logistics. We deliver for our customers by helping them navigate the complexities of global commerce.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fedex Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 210,62€
Hebel 12,09
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 245,18€
Hebel 12,09
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade solutions, as well as a range of value-added services.

“This is an exciting moment for FedEx Logistics and one that brings tremendous opportunity,” said Edward Hui, Vice President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) at FedEx Logistics. “Korea is a key player in international trade. In addition to the substantial enhancement in service level, customers will gain access to the unparalleled global reach of FedEx guided by local, Korean expertise.”

The enhanced FedEx presence in Korea illustrates the company’s role in helping to expand global trade, build nimble supply chains and transport local products and services to customers around the world. The opening follows the company’s latest growth strategy to expand into economies with great potential and reinforces its continuous commitment to delivering best-in-class services. The FedEx Logistics AMEA region works within the global FedEx network to provide customers with logistics solutions to more than 220 countries and territories.

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio, which connects 99 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean cargo forwarding, supply chain solutions, specialty transportation, cross border e-commerce technology services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Fedex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: FedEx ist ein Misthaufen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FedEx Logistics Expands Worldwide Operations with New Office in Korea FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and provider of specialty solutions that support FedEx services and facilitate global trade, announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host an “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” On October 12th, 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Gilead Marks Fifth Approval for Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Under Project ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21New Report Shows FedEx Job Growth and Positive Impact to U.S. Economy During the Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.215.000 US-Dollar übrig? 3 Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf während der Baisse
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21FedEx – Bären-Attacke
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
23.09.21Marktkompass: Dax fester, EVERGRANDE & FEDEX | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
22.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung - Fed erfüllt die Markterwartungen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.09.21Aktien New York: Erholung kurz vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: - Klare Aufschläge vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.09.21PACCAR, Aurora and FedEx Launch Autonomous Truck Commercial Pilot
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft Fedex auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen