FedEx Logistics Expands Worldwide Operations with New Office in Korea

“The new office in Korea complements our global operations, strengthening our position to better serve our customers around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks. “Global customers who trade with Korea and Korean customers alike will benefit from the fully customizable solutions offered by FedEx Logistics. We deliver for our customers by helping them navigate the complexities of global commerce.”

FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and provider of specialty solutions that support FedEx services and facilitate global trade, announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.

The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade solutions, as well as a range of value-added services.

“This is an exciting moment for FedEx Logistics and one that brings tremendous opportunity,” said Edward Hui, Vice President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) at FedEx Logistics. “Korea is a key player in international trade. In addition to the substantial enhancement in service level, customers will gain access to the unparalleled global reach of FedEx guided by local, Korean expertise.”

The enhanced FedEx presence in Korea illustrates the company’s role in helping to expand global trade, build nimble supply chains and transport local products and services to customers around the world. The opening follows the company’s latest growth strategy to expand into economies with great potential and reinforces its continuous commitment to delivering best-in-class services. The FedEx Logistics AMEA region works within the global FedEx network to provide customers with logistics solutions to more than 220 countries and territories.

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio, which connects 99 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean cargo forwarding, supply chain solutions, specialty transportation, cross border e-commerce technology services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

