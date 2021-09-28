checkAd

Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced today the pricing of its public offering of:

  • $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023, which will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.300%;
  • $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2023, which will bear interest at a rate equal to Compounded SOFR (as defined in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering), reset quarterly, plus 105 basis points; and
  • $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024, which will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.800%.

The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Hyatt will have the option to redeem all or any portion of the notes at 100% of their principal amount at any time on or after October 1, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (the “Apple Leisure Group Acquisition”), to refinance all of its $750.0 million principal amount of floating rate notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes, which may include payment of any fees and expenses relating to the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition or any other general corporate purpose the Company may deem necessary or advisable, and to pay fees and expenses related to this offering.

Hyatt previously announced that it intends to fund more than 80% of the $2.7 billion purchase price for the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition with a combination of $1.0 billion of cash on hand and new debt financing, including a portion of the proceeds from this offering and a one-year term loan expected to be funded concurrently with the closing of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition as part of the previously announced acquisition financing commitment, and the remainder with proceeds of its recently consummated equity offering. The offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition, and the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not contingent on the consummation of the offering.

