checkAd

Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 05:03  |  36   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today announced that they have initiated a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab (BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (early AD). The BLA is being submitted under the accelerated approval pathway and is primarily based on clinical, biomarker and safety data from the Phase 2b clinical trial in people with early Alzheimer's disease and confirmed amyloid pathology. The lecanemab Phase 2b trial results demonstrated a high degree of Aβ plaque lowering and consistent reduction of clinical decline across several clinical endpoints. The correlation between the extent of Aβ plaque reduction and effect on clinical endpoints in the Phase 2b study further supports Aβ as a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. AD is a serious, progressive and devastating disease with few treatment options. Eisai is utilizing the accelerated approval pathway after discussions with the FDA and aims to bring a new potential treatment option to people living with early AD, their families and healthcare professionals.

In June 2021, lecanemab was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, which is an FDA program intended to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions. Eisai has an agreement with the FDA to submit the BLA for lecanemab as a rolling submission. This agreement allows completed portions of the application to be submitted to the FDA for review on an ongoing basis. After all portions are submitted to the FDA and the agency accepts the BLA, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date (target date for completion of examination) will be set. 

The BLA submission for lecanemab is primarily based on the results of the proof-of-concept Phase 2b study in 856 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology. The results were published in a peer-reviewed journal in April 2021.  The Phase 2b study explored the impact of treatment with lecanemab on reducing brain Aβ and clinical decline. At 18 months of treatment, 10-mg/kg biweekly lecanemab reduced brain amyloid by 0.306 SUVr units (from a baseline mean of 1.37), and over 80% of subjects became amyloid negative by visual read. Furthermore, the extent of reduction in amyloid was correlated with slower clinical decline on ADCOMS (Alzheimer's Disease Composite Score), CDR-SB (Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum-of-Boxes), and ADAS-cog (Alzheimer Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale) at the treatment group and patient level. The rate of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema/effusion (ARIA-E), an adverse event associated with amyloid targeted therapies, for the 10 mg/kg biweekly dosing was 9.9%.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today announced that they have initiated a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of a Biologics License Application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newgen Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Clever Culture Systems Appoints Thermo Fisher Scientific as Exclusive US APAS Distributor
Water-Based-Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market to Hit $9,514.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S ...
Abris-backed Global Technical Group acquires Lummetry.AI
EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two-Day Home Backup Power Station
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market is expected to cross SAR 650 Billion by 2025 owing to surge in order frequency and Technological Innovation: Ken Research
Baise Key Development and Opening Pilot Zone: High-level Opening-up Achieves High-quality Development
India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale