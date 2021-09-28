Ameriwest Lithium Awarded Lithium Clay Rights in Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has it has been awarded seven exploration permits by the Arizona State Land Department to allow the Company to explore for prospective lithium-bearing clays located on lands in west-central Arizona. The property totals nearly 2,859 acres (1,157 hectares) in Yavapai County. Ameriwest refers to the prospect as the Thompson Valley Hectorite Deposit (“Thompson Valley” or the “Property”).



David Watkinson, President and CEO of Ameriwest stated, “We are pleased to make this, the fourth of a series of lithium exploration properties recently staked by the Company in the United States. This deposit represents prospective lithium sedimentary mineralization with surface or near-surface exposure of lithium-bearing clays, with historic grades reported as comparable to those found in similar sedimentary deposits found in Clayton Valley, NV. Ameriwest’s technical team has put together a series of high-quality exploration properties in an extremely short period of time and each of these properties holds promise for the discovery of lithium and, with exploration success, the potential delineation of mineral resources.”

Surface clay deposits were initially discovered in the area in the mid-1950’s by Joseph Lyles and became known as the “White Hills” deposits. The deposits contain bentonite (montmorillonite) and hectorite clays. The deposits have also been sampled historically and are known to contain lithium. Exploration data from the 1960’s shows lithium content of the bentonite ranges from 0.3 to 0.5% Li2O (1,400 to 2,300 ppm Li), which is similar to the lithium contents for other lithium-clay projects located further north in Arizona (Source: Lithium Bearing Bentonite Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona, J. J. Norton, Geology Survey Research, 1965). Note that these are historic samples taken prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), QA/QC procedures are unknown, and Ameriwest’s geologists cannot verify the results. The results do indicate the presence of lithium and warrant the need for additional exploration to evaluate the deposits.