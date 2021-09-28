AI/ML Innovations' Tech2Heal Readies Its Remote Patient Monitoring Platform For Deployment

Product roll out and pilot studies planned for the fourth quarter 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial …

The MVP (minimum viable platform) version of Alakin is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, in tandem with initial pilot studies being readied for deployment with several significant healthcare providers located in Europe and South America.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, is readying its Alakin RPM (remote patient monitoring) platform for deployment during the fourth quarter of this year.

Tech2Heal has innovated "Alakin," a scalable SaaS ("software as a service") digital therapy and remote patient monitoring platform that allows hospitals and clinics to effortlessly undertake "no code" value-based care programs with their patients. At its core, Alakin is a bespoke, full stack platform with a rich feature set that includes the "clinical builder" (a centerpiece product feature which allows for near limitless configurability of patient clinical protocols), embedded telemedicine tools, a triage dashboard, interactive calendars, fully scalable integrated patient records and more, which combine in a versatile and powerful tool that can save the healthcare provider's valuable resources while simultaneously helping to improve the outcome for patients.

Alakin offers a B2B subscription model, with a monthly fee per patient embedded within the system of each healthcare provider. The targeted primary users are medical clinics, hospitals, ACOs, and individual doctor practices. Integral to its successful deployment, Alakin offers a method to accelerate innovative services to care teams and patients, in line with new regulations concerning value-based payments found in markets such as the US, Europe and Brazil. An advantage of Alakin to its targeted users is that clinicians are able to launch their own basket of services of remote patient monitoring and/or digital therapeutics within few hours, without having to use any computer code. Additionally, plans are underway to evolve Alakin to an "outcome-based" fee structure within certain markets, as is the case with some US health care providers.