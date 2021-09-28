DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU raises net revenue guidance after strong second quarter 28.09.2021 / 06:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Group net revenue grew +51.1 to 55.0% YoY to EUR 390.0 to 400.0 million in Q2 2021/2022 (Q2 2020/2021: EUR 258.0 million), adjusted EBITDA margin [1] improves to -2.8 to -4.0% (Q2 2020/2021: -5.0%)

Full-year guidance upgrade: ABOUT YOU raised guided net revenue range to EUR 1,725 to 1,775 million (+48.0 to 52.0% YoY), guided adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at c. EUR -70.0 million

Hamburg, 28 September 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding SE ("ABOUT YOU"), one of Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platforms of scale, today announced its preliminary results with strong revenue growth and margin improvements for the second quarter of its financial year 2021/2022. Full-year guidance of the Group net revenue was upgraded and of the adjusted EBITDA was confirmed.

According to preliminary figures, ABOUT YOU's Group net revenue grew by 51.1 to 55.0% YoY to EUR 390.0 to 400.0 million (Q2 2020/2021: EUR 258.0 million) in the second quarter, which ended on 31 August 2021. For the first half-year, net revenue rose by 58.3 to 60.2% YoY to EUR 812.1 to 822.1 million (H1 2020/2021: EUR 513.2 million).

Growth performance reflected continued progress against ABOUT YOU's key strategic growth pillars. The company enhanced customer experience, invested in its international expansion in Southern Europe and the Nordics, progressed on exclusive assortment, and further scaled its profitable B2B segment Tech, Media and Enabling (TME). Key cohort metrics developed positively as ABOUT YOU further improved awareness among young and fashion-conscious customers, fuelled customer acquisition, and improved repurchase rates.