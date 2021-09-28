checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Pacifico Renewables Yield AG paves the way for market entry into the United Kingdom and to continue its steady growth path

Memorandum of Understanding for the possible acquisition of solar parks with a total capacity of 123 megawatts in the first half of 2022 signed with Boom
Boom expected to retain minority equity stake in solar parks to demonstrate long-term commitment
Clear pathway for continuous growth towards 400 megawatts target
Pacifico's pipeline secured through right of first offer agreements grows to more than 2.1 gigawatt

Grünwald, Germany, September 28, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, yesterday entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with Boom Developments Limited ("Boom") to acquire solar parks in the United Kingdom ("UK"). Building on the right of first offer agreement signed in March of this year, the MoU provides i.a. for a pathway towards the acquisition of the first two solar parks with a total capacity of 123 megawatts, as soon as all of the deliverables and conditions for the start of construction are in place, expected during the first half of 2022. For these projects, the land rights and the grid connection capacity have already been secured and the planning applications have been submitted.

The envisaged approach proposed in the MoU is intended to serve as a blueprint for the future collaboration with Boom, including the future projects the Company has access to through the right of first offer agreement with Boom.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO, emphasizes: "With this MoU, we have not only set out the key terms for the first proposed acquisition of two solar projects from Boom in principle, but also specified the form of the cooperation and our respective responsibilities. Boom will focus on the development and construction of the plants. In close coordination, we will structure the financing and power purchase agreements in parallel. This efficient cooperation will allow each party to focus on their core skills and to tailor the financial structure precisely to our requirements as a long-term owner of the solar parks."

