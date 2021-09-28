Implenia and Deutsche Seereederei establish joint venture to develop sustainable, standardised real estate products

Glattpark (Opfikon), 28 September 2021 - Implenia and Deutsche Seereederei GmbH have together founded a joint venture called Rubus Development GmbH. Each company is taking a 50% stake. Deutsche Seereederei GmbH is an investment holding company based in Rostock. Among its activities, it owns and runs hotels and resorts through a subsidiary.

The aim of Rubus Development is to develop sustainable, standardised and industrialised real estate products for the area of Green Hospitality in the growing North Sea and Baltic tourism market, as well as in the Alpine region and Italy. All its future real estate developments will follow a clear philosophy centred on sustainability. This is very much in line with the corporate strategies of both Implenia and Deutsche Seereederei.

Rubus Development has its head office in Hamburg and already manages a portfolio of different development projects in the DACH region. Rubus Development will greatly expand the business model for developments in the new-build and modernisation markets. To ensure the success of this expansion strategy, Rubus Development will enter into or deepen a series of strategic partnerships covering the entire range of the value chain.

From the partners' side, the company is headed by Adrian Wyss, Head Division Real Estate and Member of the Implenia Executive Committee, and Horst Rahe, Managing Partner of Deutsche Seereederei. The Managing Directors are Reimer Siegert from Implenia and Carsten Wilmsen from Deutsche Seereederei.

Adrian Wyss, Head Division Real Estate at Implenia, said the following about the joint venture: 'We are really looking forward to contributing our many years of experience and expertise in real estate development to the new joint venture, and particularly to the focus on sustainability, which has been a big priority for Implenia for many years in its development, planning and execution activities. Our innovative strength in standardisation and industrialisation will also come into play.'