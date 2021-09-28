checkAd

Freshworks Helps Dunzo Delight its Customers with Faster Support as it Scales Revenue

Dunzo relies on Freshdesk AI capabilities to automate over 60% support tickets as the mobile commerce app reaches 2 million monthly orders in India

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced Dunzo, India’s  leading quick commerce app, is using the Freshworks customer engagement (CX) software, Freshdesk, to manage the surge in customer queries that comes with its rapid revenue and user growth in 2021.

India’s e-commerce market is set to grow at a dramatic rate of 84% by 2024 with an estimated $111 billion in value. Dunzo, fulfilling over two million orders a month, has been the lifeline for India’s urban consumers during the pandemic, witnessing a 320% increase in demand for essentials like groceries and medicines. By using Freddy, Freshworks’ AI, Dunzo can handle customer queries at scale with automated responses for 60% of the tickets. This allows Dunzo’s CX team to become more efficient and focus their time on customer inquiries that require a human touch.

“We have continuously served and delivered on the customer experience we promise without having to scale our customer engagement teams,” said Vidyanand Krishnan, Chief Customer Officer at Dunzo. “Speed is the key to driving customer satisfaction and in our case there is a clear correlation between how fast you're responding and customer satisfaction. Freshworks’ fast and intuitive products are enterprise-grade and have been able to match the scale at which we are growing.”

By using Freshdesk Freddy AI for both their consumer and delivery partner modules of Dunzo, the company has saved  30% of their support costs. The customer-facing chatbot was deployed in late 2019 and routing and assignment capabilities brought down response times to customers from 4 minutes to 46 seconds -- an 80% drop. Impressed by the CX capabilities delighting their customers, Dunzo implemented the partner-facing module in April of 2020 to better their customer experience. Currently, Dunzo’s partners use self-service to get quick resolution to their queries, the instantaneous communication helping them delight on the field. 

“At Freshworks, we have a clear vision of how AI can drastically reduce the friction in typical customer service engagements,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "We are thrilled that the team at Dunzo is realizing the promise of Freshworks Freddy AI and the business outcomes that show up in customer satisfaction, retention, and growth."

Watch Vidyanand's talk on CX best practices at RE:SOLVE, Freshworks' digital CX summit. Read how Dunzo evolved its customer support beyond traditional communication channels.

About Dunzo

Dunzo is a quick commerce platform on a mission to deliver convenience, choice, and control to everyday living. Leveraging local retail and its fulfillment centers, Dunzo is able to fulfill the delivery of groceries, fresh products, medicines, and other consumable products in 15 - 20 minutes.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks and the associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

