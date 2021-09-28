Bone Therapeutics signs research partnership with Implant Therapeutics to access induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)





Gosselies, Belgium and Beltsville, MA, US, 28 September 2021, 7.00 am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, and IMPLANT THERAPEUTICS, the developer of hypoimmunogenic and safe harbor engineered IPSC derived cells, today announced the signing of a research evaluation agreement. The agreement will enable Bone Therapeutics to access, evaluate and materially transfer Implant Therapeutics’ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) lines, media, differentiation protocols and expertise.

Bone Therapeutics has developed a cutting-edge bone marrow-derived off-the-shelf, allogeneic MSC cell therapy platform. Its allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, currently in clinical trials for different orthopedic indications, has resulted from this platform. Bone Therapeutics is now utilizing its expertise to broader clinical indications of high unmet medical need as previously communicated. To achieve this strategic aim, it is now expanding its sources of MSCs from those derived from bone marrow and implementing genetic modification of MSCs to achieve higher therapeutic efficacy.

Bone Therapeutics has partnered with Implant Therapeutics to gain access to iPSC derived, genetically engineered MSCs. These specific single source MSCs are highly standardized, are expandable and scalable. They are also more flexible with regards to modification methodologies, including gene editing and transduction, than existing autologous and allogeneic approaches. This specific agreement is set to last twelve months, and be focused on achieving early-stage research and product design and testing. Bone Therapeutics will initially perform technology evaluation, product design and optimization of these iPSC derived MSCs. Bone Therapeutics and Implant Therapeutics will discuss an agreement covering commercial R&D and commercialization stages of development as required.