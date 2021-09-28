checkAd

Bone Therapeutics signs research partnership with Implant Therapeutics to access induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 07:00  |  26   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION


Bone Therapeutics will gain access to iPS cell lines, including hypoimmunogenic cell lines, differentiation protocols and expertise

iPSC technology allows for the development of next-generation cell therapy products as a key addition to Bone Therapeutic’s existing cell therapy platform


Gosselies, Belgium and Beltsville, MA, US, 28 September 2021, 7.00 am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, and IMPLANT THERAPEUTICS, the developer of hypoimmunogenic and safe harbor engineered IPSC derived cells, today announced the signing of a research evaluation agreement. The agreement will enable Bone Therapeutics to access, evaluate and materially transfer Implant Therapeutics’ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) lines, media, differentiation protocols and expertise.

Bone Therapeutics has developed a cutting-edge bone marrow-derived off-the-shelf, allogeneic MSC cell therapy platform. Its allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, currently in clinical trials for different orthopedic indications, has resulted from this platform. Bone Therapeutics is now utilizing its expertise to broader clinical indications of high unmet medical need as previously communicated. To achieve this strategic aim, it is now expanding its sources of MSCs from those derived from bone marrow and implementing genetic modification of MSCs to achieve higher therapeutic efficacy.

Bone Therapeutics has partnered with Implant Therapeutics to gain access to iPSC derived, genetically engineered MSCs. These specific single source MSCs are highly standardized, are expandable and scalable. They are also more flexible with regards to modification methodologies, including gene editing and transduction, than existing autologous and allogeneic approaches. This specific agreement is set to last twelve months, and be focused on achieving early-stage research and product design and testing. Bone Therapeutics will initially perform technology evaluation, product design and optimization of these iPSC derived MSCs. Bone Therapeutics and Implant Therapeutics will discuss an agreement covering commercial R&D and commercialization stages of development as required.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics signs research partnership with Implant Therapeutics to access induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) REGULATED INFORMATION Bone Therapeutics will gain access to iPS cell lines, including hypoimmunogenic cell lines, differentiation protocols and expertise iPSC technology allows for the development of next-generation cell therapy products as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and ...
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
CareDx Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...