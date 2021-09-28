FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Press Release Zug, Switzerland, 28 September 2021

CHRONEXT AG sets price range at CHF 16 to CHF 21 per share

- The all-primary Offering comprises 9,524,000 new shares, with an over-allotment option of up to 1,428,600 shares, or 15% of total shares sold in the IPO (over-allotment option)

- The price range implies an offer size of approximately CHF 152 million to CHF 200 million, and CHF 175 million to CHF 230 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full

- Assuming full placement of the offered shares and full exercise of the over-allotment option, the market capitalization will be CHF 520-680 million with a free float of approximately 32.5%. The market capitalisation will further increase to CHF 540-702 million upon conversion of a convertible loan at IPO

- CHRONEXT expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately CHF 152 million to CHF 200 million, predominantly to drive organic growth

- The offer period commences today, 28 September 2021, and is expected to end on or around 6 October 2021

- The listing and the first day of trading are expected to take place on or around 8 October 2021

Zug, 28 September 2021 - CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing digital platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury watches offering an exclusive on- and offline customer experience, today announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG (SIX). The publication of the offering memorandum and the start of the book-building will take place today, 28 September 2021.