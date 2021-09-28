checkAd

LARGO Recruits a Production Manager and Is Optimising Its Industrial Tool

Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO) (Paris:ALLGO), an eco-responsible French industrial player and an expert in the refurbishment of high-tech products, announces:

  • The appointment of Benjamin Larose as Production Manager in order to support the ramping up of Largo’s industrial tool
  • The optimisation of its refurbishment process to achieve 13,000 refurbished products per month by the end of 2021

Benjamin Larose is joining Largo as Production Manager following over 20 years of experience in the refurbishment sector, including over a decade as Production Manager

Benjamin Larose will oversee, in this respect, all of the Company’s refurbishment activities and quality department: planning, organisation and monitoring of production, organisation and steering of the teams and defining of the optimisation plan for the Company’s industrial tool. He will play a pivotal role in supporting the scaling up of the refurbishment process.

Before joining Largo, Benjamin LAROSE spent more than 20 years in the refurbishment sector at Itancia, first as head of production and then as Production and Technical Manager.

I am very happy to be joining a company like Largo. The Company’s human project and ambitious strategic plan immediately appealed to me. I am very excited about the idea of being a part of this new chapter by contributing my expertise”, said Benjamin Larose, Largo’s new Production Manager.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo, added: “We are delighted about Benjamin Larose’s arrival at Largo. His expertise and his experience will be decisive assets in our Company’s new expansion phase. One of his first strategic accomplishments has been to improve our refurbishment process, enabling us to increase our productivity and our refurbishment capacity in order to be in a position to meet the growing demand for our refurbished products (smartphones, tablets, laptops…)”.

An improved process in order to increase the refurbishment capacity to 13,000 products a month by the end of 2021

To cope with growing demand, Largo has decided to optimiser its refurbishment industrial tool. Following an in-house audit, the Company has decided to redefine the key stages and professions of the refurbishment process and to physically reorganise its workshop in order to optimise the flow of goods and increase productivity.

Simultaneously to this optimisation work, Largo has put in place a quality unit responsible for undertaking controls at every stage of the refurbishment process. These controls ensure the impeccable quality of the refurbishing and minimise any disruptions to the value chain.

The aim of these various projects is to expand the Company’s refurbishment capacity to around 13,000 products per month by the end of 2021, vs. 7,000 at the end of June and a target of more than 25,000 by the end of 2022.

At the same time, Largo is initiating the implementation of ISO 9001 certifications regarding quality management. Guarantees of quality both internally and for Largo’s partners, these certifications will boost Largo’s standing within the mobile device circular economy ecosystem.

About LARGO:

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 170,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo.fr

