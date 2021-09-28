checkAd

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC cooperates with Versicherungskammer Group and decided on a capital increase excluding subscription rights

JDC Group AG: JDC cooperates with Versicherungskammer Group and decided on a capital increase excluding subscription rights

JDC cooperates with Versicherungskammer Group and decided on a capital increase excluding subscription rights

- Long-term cooperation via the S-Versicherungsmanager tool of the Savings Banks

- Versicherungskammer Group takes a strategic stake in JDC Group AG

 

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) and Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts (Versicherungskammer), the largest public insurer in Germany, intend to establish a comprehensive cooperation in connection with the S-Versicherungsmanager, a central IT system for the sales support of public insurers in the insurance business for private customers of the savings banks. The two sides signed a framework cooperation agreement yesterday.

As already for Provinzial and its affiliated savings banks, JDC's platform technology is to become the engine room for business processing and back-office functionalities in the background of the S-Versicherungsmanager. The JDC platform and the S-Versicherungsmanager will be closely interlinked via an interface (API-structure).

In order to secure the long-term cooperation, Versicherungskammer takes a strategic stake in JDC Group AG. To this end, the Management Board of JDC Group AG, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided yesterday to increase the Company's share capital of currently EUR 13,128,461 by using the existing authorized capital 2021 by issuing 540,000 new shares and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. Versicherungskammer will subscribe for all new shares. The capital increase will provide JDC with additional equity of approx. EUR 10.7 million.

