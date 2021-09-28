checkAd

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 07:30  |  12   |   |   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.9305 £    24.2061
Estimated MTD return      1.84 %      1.86 %
Estimated YTD return      7.69 %      6.31 %
Estimated ITD return    179.30 %    142.06 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    23.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -17.65 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.57%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 27 Sep 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and ...
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
CareDx Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...