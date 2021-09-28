checkAd

Utenos Trikotažas To Manufacture €3 Million Worth Of Knitwear For Lithuania’s Armed Forces

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 07:30  |  12   |   |   

Utenos Trikotažas, part of the SBA group, and the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence have signed a contract with a maximum order value of more than €3 million for the manufacture of garments for Lithuanian soldiers. Over the next 3 years the company will manufacture a total of at least 330,000 pieces of knitwear.

“The fact that the Lithuanian armed forces chose Utenos Trikotažas as its clothing manufacturing partner is proof of our product durability, quality and valuable know-how. A team dedicated to this project started work right after signing the contract. We are proud to be able to supply our troops with high quality and modern knitwear garments to help them feel comfortable while on duty,” said CEO at Utenos Trikotažas, Petras Jašinskas.
Military clothing is subject to extremely high requirements and complex technical specifications covering all manufacturing processes. For example, yarns that will be used by Utenos Trikotažas to manufacture the fabrics needed to make the garments must comply with the environmental criteria laid down in the contract. The knitted fabrics used in the manufacturing process must be soft and stretchy as well as have hygienic, antistatic and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the materials must be enriched with special antimicrobial properties to help maintain the feeling of cleanliness and freshness for longer.
“We are delighted that a Lithuanian company, Utenos Trikotažas, which is renowned in Europe for its high-quality products, won the public tender announced by the Defence Materiel Agency, and our soldiers will be provided with excellent Lithuanian knitwear garments. It is important to stress that the Defence Materiel Agency cooperates on an ongoing basis with Lithuanian manufacturers when implementing various contracts; this means that around 70% of the defence budget remains in Lithuania through acquisitions made by the armed forces, including purchased goods and services and taxes paid,” said Vice-minister of National Defence Vilius Semeška.
In addition to the design and functional properties detailed in the contract, the products must meet strict requirements of quality, durability and hygiene. All this must be confirmed by special tests to be carried out at various stages of manufacturing.
“We are responsible for all the manufacturing processes: from choosing the yarns, manufacturing, dyeing, cutting and sewing fabrics to the finished products and their labelling, packaging and delivery to the soldiers. The Utenos Trikotažas textile manufacturing factory is one of only a few in Europe where all the manufacturing processes are carried out at a single location, so we can ensure maximum quality control at every stage,” added Jašinskas.

More information:
Živilė Jonaitytė
CFO, Utenos Trikotažas AB
Mobile: +370 686 51938
Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt





