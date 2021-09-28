DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven 28.09.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven



Hapag-Lloyd will acquire a 30% stake in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% of the shares of Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) at JadeWeserPort. The terminal operator Eurogate continues to hold the remaining shares.

The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, contract closing is expected within a few months.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.



