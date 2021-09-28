checkAd

Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment
Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven

28.09.2021 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 28 September 2021

Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven

Hapag-Lloyd will acquire a 30% stake in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% of the shares of Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) at JadeWeserPort. The terminal operator Eurogate continues to hold the remaining shares.

The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, contract closing is expected within a few months.


About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

 

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

28.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1236344

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1236344  28.09.2021 

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

