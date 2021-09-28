DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment
Hamburg, 28 September 2021
Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
Hapag-Lloyd will acquire a 30% stake in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% of the shares of Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) at JadeWeserPort. The terminal operator Eurogate continues to hold the remaining shares.
The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, contract closing is expected within a few months.
About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
