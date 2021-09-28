checkAd

ASM INTERNATIONAL HOSTS INVESTOR DAY, UPDATES Q3 2021 GUIDANCE

Almere, The Netherlands
September 28, 2021, 7:45 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today hosts its 2021 Investor Day. ASM today also announces that the order intake in Q3 2021 is expected to exceed previous guidance.

ASM holds today its Investor Day. During this event ASM’s management will provide an update on the company’s strategy, how we are going to create value and drive growth through innovation

Highlights include:

  • Targeting revenue of €2.8-€3.4 billion by 2025 (2020-2025 CAGR of 16%-21%), gross margins of 46%-50% in 2021-2025, and operating margins of 26%-31% in 2021-2025;
  • Targeting Net Zero emissions by 2035 and 100% renewable electricity by 2024;1
  • Single-wafer ALD market expected to increase from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $3.1-3.7 billion by 2025;
  • Further capacity expansion of our new manufacturing facility to be production ready by early 2023.

“I’m very excited to share the strong prospects for our company during our first Investor Day,” said Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM International. “We project revenue to increase to €2.8–€3.4 billion by 2025, with operating margins of 26%-31% during the 2021-2025 period. Key inflections in next generation semiconductor devices such as complex 3D architectures and new materials, are expected to drive double digit growth in ASM’s key markets. Today we will also highlight new innovations in our products, enabling our customers’ technology roadmaps. Capitalizing on our innovative strength, early customer engagements and product differentiation, we are focused on maintaining our leading position in the ALD market and to further increase our market share in Epi.
In view of the strong growth opportunities ahead of us we will further step up our R&D investments and strengthen our capabilities. In addition, with our new expanded manufacturing facility in Singapore completed just less than one year ago, we have now decided to prepare a further substantial capacity increase within this facility to be production ready by early 2023.
A further increase in our ambition to sustainability is a central element in our strategy. As an important next step we announce today our ambitious target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2035 (scope 1, 2 and 3) and 100% renewable electricity by 2024. As we continue to drive growth through innovation, ASM is well positioned to create long-term value for all its stakeholders.”

