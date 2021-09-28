DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

DATAGROUP SE: Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting



28-Sep-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST

Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting

