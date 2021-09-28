checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc DATAGROUP SE: Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting

DATAGROUP SE: Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
 

Pliezhausen, September 28, 2021. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) is reshaping its Management Board for the time after Max H.-H. Schaber. Mr. Schaber will resign from office at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will stand for election to the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting.


CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen

T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1236343

 
