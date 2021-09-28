DGAP-Adhoc DATAGROUP SE: Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Chief Executive Officer Announces Resignation at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
Pliezhausen, September 28, 2021. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) is reshaping its Management Board for the time after Max H.-H. Schaber. Mr. Schaber will resign from office at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will stand for election to the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting.
|
