ASM International Raises Q3 Order Intake Outlook; Keeps Revenue Unchanged

(PLX AI) – ASM International Q3 order intake is expected to be above EUR 600 million, up from EUR 510-530 million previously.

Guidance upgrade driven by continued strong demand in the logic/foundry sector

Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 400-430 million (unchanged)

ASM International targeting revenue of EUR 2.8-3.4 billion by 2025

Also targeting gross margins of 46%-50% in 2021-2025, and operating margins of 26%-31% for the period

Targeting Net Zero emissions by 2035 and 100% renewable electricity by 2024

Single-wafer ALD market expected to increase from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $3.1-3.7 billion by 2025

Further capacity expansion of new manufacturing facility to be production ready by early 2023



