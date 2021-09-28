checkAd

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 07:57  |  18   |   |   

On 27 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 189,500 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 4 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,369,371 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.84% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider On 27 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 189,500 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 4 per share. Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and ...
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
CareDx Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...