DELTA DRONE - The aeronautical inspection system developed by Donecle becomes an international reference for the entire Airbus A320 aircraft range

The aeronautical inspection system developed by Donecle becomes an international reference
for the entire Airbus A320 aircraft range

Dardilly, 28 September 2021 at 8am
Donecle, of which Delta Drone owns 24.83% alongside the executives, is pleased to announce that its drone system is now listed in the Airbus Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM) with a task dedicated to lightning strike inspections. This new task is valid worldwide and applicable on all A320 Family aircraft.

This breakthrough comes after a 3year-long qualification program including theoretical analysis, lab testing on representative panels with multiple paint schemes and a sampling program with 5 partner airlines over 3 continents. Each partner airline performed both manual and drone-based inspections on different aircraft to compare the results.  Airbus has reviewed all the data that was shared with EASA and FAA thanks to the bilateral agreements. Both regulators provided key feedback for integrating the drone inspection tasks.

The Donecle drone system lightning strike inspection is now officially indicated as an alternative to a fully manual task. In less than 45 minutes, the system inspects all the aircraft upper areas:

  • Fuselage above cabin floor level (STGR 23)
  • Horizontal tail plane on top and below
  • Vertical tail plane
  • Upper surface of the wings, spoilers and flaps
  • Upper surface of the sharklets, inboard surface of the wing fences


Donecle has implemented a specific lightning strike inspection (LSI) filter on its Image Analyzer software that displays the approximately 1000 images that have to be checked. Initial deployments show the image review takes 1 to 2 hours, depending on inspector experience and the cleanliness or dirt of the aircraft.

Through its subsidiary UDT, Delta Drone has been a shareholder of Donecle since 2017. In addition to its role as an investor, Delta Drone is gradually developing technical partnerships with Donecle, notably as part of the Countbot project (warehouse inventory solution) for the imaging part.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com

