Teledyne to showcase comprehensive portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology at Vision 2021

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne, a part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], and a global leader in machine vision technology, will exhibit their newest technologies at Vision 2021 taking place October 5-7, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Teledyne will display the world’s most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology including the latest from newly acquired Teledyne FLIR.

Visit the Teledyne booth and explore the unmatched capabilities and products from Teledyne’s DALSA, e2v, FLIR, and Lumenera business units. Your one source for unlimited vision will be on display at Stand 8 B10. 

Teledyne will participate in the Industrial Vision Days with keynote and technology presentations taking place Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

  • At 9:20 AM join Teledyne DALSA’s Matthias Sonder delivering his presentation entitled “Clarity at High Speed”
  • At 4:20 PM be sure to attend Teledyne e2v’s Sergio Morillas speaking about Highly reliable 3D imaging for challenging applications with Time-of-Flight”

New products introduced by Teledyne companies include:

  • Linea HS 16K Multifield features charge-domain CMOS TDI sensor technology with 16k x (64+128+64) TDI arrays and a 5x5μm pixel size. It is the industry’s first TDI camera capable of capturing up to three images simultaneously in a single scan.

  • Sapera Vision Software offers field-proven image acquisition, control, image processing and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop and deploy high-performance machine vision applications. In this new release, the AI tool AstrocyteTM  allows learning at runtime for increased flexibility and performance on deployed systems.

  • Topaz CMOS Sensors. New 2MP and 1.5MP CMOS sensors feature a low noise global shutter pixel.

  • FLIR Lossless Compression: Break through GigE Bandwidth barriers with Teledyne FLIR’s new Lossless Compression feature which delivers up to 70% higher FPS with 100% data integrity.

  • Preview a concept Teledyne FLIR camera providing both SWIR and visible light imaging in a single camera using Sony’s new SenSWIR technology.

  • Quartet Embedded Solution for Nvidia TX2 for easy integration of multiple cameras including AI capability.

  • Achieve flawless 10GigE high speed performance with a new pre-integrated bundle of the Oryx camera with the Myricom NIC. Expected release date: Q4 2021.  

 Click here for an overview of featured products and demonstrations for Vision 2021.

About Teledyne

Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group form an unrivaled collective of imaging expertise across the spectrum. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine to leverage each other’s strengths and provide the widest imaging technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0354ddd-e085-4a22 ... 

CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com | + 44 (0)1245 453607




