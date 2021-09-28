Equinor Set to Benefit from Soaring Gas Price, Danske Says in Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 28.09.2021, 08:00 | | 40 0 | 0 28.09.2021, 08:00 | (PLX AI) – Equinor is set to benefit from soaring natural gas prices and will probably have the best second-half of the year ever, Danske Bank analysts said.The analysts raised Equinor to buy from hold, boosting the price target to NOK 235 from NOK … (PLX AI) – Equinor is set to benefit from soaring natural gas prices and will probably have the best second-half of the year ever, Danske Bank analysts said.The analysts raised Equinor to buy from hold, boosting the price target to NOK 235 from NOK … (PLX AI) – Equinor is set to benefit from soaring natural gas prices and will probably have the best second-half of the year ever, Danske Bank analysts said.

The analysts raised Equinor to buy from hold, boosting the price target to NOK 235 from NOK 195

Equinor is likely to post its best ever adjusted EBIT in the second half of the year: Danske

Some of the natural gas price gains might be capped in Q3 due to hedging, but Equinor is likely fully exposed for Q4, which could result in an adjusted EBIT for the quarter of more than $10 billion, if the oil & gas prices remain strong, Danske said



