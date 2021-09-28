checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Montara H6 Well Successfully Brought Onstream

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, is pleased to announce that the Montara H6 development well has been successfully tied into the field facilities and commenced production. The well delivered an initial rate, after clean-up, approaching 10,000 bbls/d and following a period of well performance testing will be stabilised at around 3,000 bbls/d, as per guidance. The Valaris 107 rig has made the short move to the Skua-10 and Skua-11 workover location, and operations on Skua-11 have now commenced.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO commented:

"The Montara H6 well is an important milestone in our investment strategy for the Montara assets, confirming our view of the Montara reservoir, and providing near term growth. It not only delivers a significant increase in oil production but is also a key step in our plan to deliver circa 20,000 boe/d towards the end of this year. Higher production coincides with continued strength in oil prices, to which we are fully exposed given our unhedged position. As a result, our balance sheet continues to strengthen, providing the platform from which to execute on further growth through investment in both the existing portfolio as well as further M&A."

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc  
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO  
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK)
  ir@jadestone-energy.com
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  

About Jadestone Energy

