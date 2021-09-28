Ferguson PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended July 31, 2021
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)Results for the year ended July 31, 2021STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODELUS$ millions 2021 20201 Change Statutory financial …
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)Results for the year ended July 31, 2021STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODELUS$ millions 2021 20201 Change Statutory financial …
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)
Results for the year ended July 31, 2021
STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODEL
|
US$ millions
|2021
|20201
|Change
|
Statutory financial results
|
Revenue
|22,792
|19,940
|+14.3
|%
|
Profit before tax
|1,891
|1,292
|+46.4
|%
|
Total basic earnings per share
|674.7c
|427.5c
|+57.8
|%
|
Total ordinary dividend per share
|239.4c
|208.2c
|+15.0
|%
|
Alternative performance measures2
|
Gross margin
|30.6%
|30.0%
|+0.6
|%
|
Trading profit
|2,176
|1,660
|+31.1
|%
|
Less impact of IFRS 16
|(77)
|(68)
|
Underlying trading profit
|2,099
|1,592
|+31.8
|%
|
Headline earnings per share
|688.1c
|508.0c
|+35.5
|%
|
Adjusted EBITDA3
|2,266
|1,760
|+28.8
|%
|
Net debt : adjusted EBITDA4
|0.6x
|0.6x
Highlights
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare