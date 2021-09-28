checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended July 31, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
28.09.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)Results for the year ended July 31, 2021STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODELUS$ millions 2021  20201  Change Statutory financial …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)

Results for the year ended July 31, 2021
STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODEL

US$ millions
  2021     20201     Change  
Statutory financial results
                 
Revenue
  22,792     19,940     +14.3 %
Profit before tax
  1,891     1,292     +46.4 %
Total basic earnings per share
  674.7c     427.5c     +57.8 %
Total ordinary dividend per share
  239.4c     208.2c     +15.0 %
Alternative performance measures2
                 
Gross margin
  30.6%     30.0%     +0.6 %
Trading profit
  2,176     1,660     +31.1 %
Less impact of IFRS 16
  (77)     (68)        
Underlying trading profit
  2,099     1,592     +31.8 %
Headline earnings per share
  688.1c     508.0c     +35.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA3
  2,266     1,760     +28.8 %
Net debt : adjusted EBITDA4
  0.6x     0.6x        
                   

Highlights

Seite 1 von 4
Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended July 31, 2021 WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG)Results for the year ended July 31, 2021STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODELUS$ millions 2021  20201  Change Statutory financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
i3 Energy PLC Announces Presentation
Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program
American Manganese Announces Resignation of a Director
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Update on Its 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner 499ci Stroker ...
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Keynote Presentation Highlighting its Modular Vaccine Platform ...
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen