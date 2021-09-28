Finnair Sells, Leases Back 4 A350 Aircraft to Raise $400 Million in Cash Autor: PLX AI | 28.09.2021, 08:04 | | 26 0 | 0 28.09.2021, 08:04 | (PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE … (PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE … (PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.

The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE Capital Aviation Services and Pacific Investment Management Company as the lessors

The arrangement will not have a significant impact on Finnair’s operating result for Q3

The immediate positive cash effect for Finnair is in excess of 400 million US dollars

Finnair will use the cash to refinance existing debt and retire its undrawn revolving credit facility of 175 million euros



