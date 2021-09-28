checkAd

Finnair Sells, Leases Back 4 A350 Aircraft to Raise $400 Million in Cash

Autor: PLX AI
28.09.2021, 08:04  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE …

  • (PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.
  • The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE Capital Aviation Services and Pacific Investment Management Company as the lessors
  • The arrangement will not have a significant impact on Finnair’s operating result for Q3
  • The immediate positive cash effect for Finnair is in excess of 400 million US dollars
  • Finnair will use the cash to refinance existing debt and retire its undrawn revolving credit facility of 175 million euros


Finnair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Finnair Sells, Leases Back 4 A350 Aircraft to Raise $400 Million in Cash (PLX AI) – Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
BASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025
Ipsos Names Ben Page CEO After Disagreement With Roos
Novozymes Targets Lower EBIT Margin for 2025; Keeps Organic Sales Target Unchanged
Safran Names Pascal Bantegnie New CFO
Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says
Bayer Rivaroxaban Phase 3 Study Finds Fewer Blood Clots in Kids vs. Aspirin
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas