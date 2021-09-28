checkAd

Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for a hydrogen fueling station to be located in the region of Tours in France.The hydrogen fueling station is partly funded by the European Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking in the COSMHYC-DEMO …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for a hydrogen fueling station to be located in the region of Tours in France.
  • The hydrogen fueling station is partly funded by the European Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking in the COSMHYC-DEMO project and is scheduled to be operational by Q3 of 2022
  • The contract has a total value of approximately EUR 1 million and includes installation and commissioning
