DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Sets the Course for Future Growth and Stability

Pliezhausen, September 28, 2021. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) is reshuffling its Management Board for the time after Max H.-H. Schaber. Mr. Schaber will resign from office at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will stand for election to the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting. Heinz Hilgert, the present Chairman of the Supervisory Board will stand for reelection. Dr. Carola Wittig will retire from the Supervisory Board at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting according to schedule. Andreas Baresel will succeed Max H.-H. Schaber in his role as Chief Executive Officer from the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Peter Schneck, the present Chief Officer Investor Relations, M&A and Legal Affairs will leave the company as of September 30, 2021. With effect of October 1, 2021, Oliver Thome will take office as new Chief Financial Officer. From April 1, 2022, the Board will be expanded by Dr. Sabine Laukemann as Chief Officer Human Resources, Strategy and Organization. Dirk Peters, Chief Officer Sales & Marketing since 2008, will step down from his role on health grounds as of September 30, 2021, and will retire from the Management Board of DATAGROUP SE.

With effect of April 1, 2022, the new Management Board will consist of one external and two internal candidates and will have a streamlined structure in line with the corporate size. With this extensive reorganization of the Board, DATAGROUP will set the course for the successful further development on the basis of continuity and new momentum from outside.



WELL PREPARED FOR THE FUTURE

"The reshuffle of the Management Board marks the successful conclusion of an intensive and trusting advisory process of several years. Having reorganized the Management Board, DATAGROUP ensures lasting stability of the operating business, integrates new and highly qualified expertise into the Board and supports efficient long-term governance by appointing the main shareholder to the Supervisory Board. We are very happy that Mr. Schaber will advise and actively support the company on a sustainable basis as an important shareholder and member of the Supervisory Board", comments Heinz Hilgert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE.