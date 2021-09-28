checkAd

DGAP-News TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2021, 08:31  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector

28.09.2021 / 08:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 28.09.2021

TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector

  • Carlyle mandates Montano with the asset management of an existing portfolio of 12 logistics properties in Germany
  • Partnership envisages portfolio expansion to up to EUR 500 million
  • Montano strengthens position in the logistics asset class

Montano Real Estate GmbH, in which TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) holds a 50 percent stake, is establishing a partnership with the global investment manager Carlyle for investments in urban logistics properties in Germany.

On the one hand, Montano will be responsible for the asset management of the existing portfolio of twelve logistics properties in Germany. On the other hand, Montano is entrusted with the expansion of the German logistics portfolio through the acquisition of new logistics properties. The value of the portfolio is to be increased to up to EUR 500 million and thus more than doubled. Montano is therefore significantly expanding its business in the logistics real estate asset class in Germany and strengthening its position in one of the most established and attractive logistics markets in Europe.

The partnership focuses on distribution properties in prime city locations. All existing properties were acquired by Carlyle through the pan-European real estate fund Carlyle Europe Realty (CER).

"The partnership with Carlyle for logistics properties in Germany is a further step in Montano's development. The ongoing expansion of the logistics asset class underscores the high potential of our Montano investment and thus confirms TTL's investment strategy," explains Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

TTL has been a stakeholder in Montano Real Estate since December 2020 and increased its stake in the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate company in the German commercial real estate market from 30% to 50% in May 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TTL - AG : Wo liegt hier der faire Wert ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector 28.09.2021 / 08:31 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
DGAP-News: Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021
Modern Plant Based Foods meldet Ausverkauf seiner Fertigsuppen im E-Commerce Angebot von Costco.ca ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:31 UhrDGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL-Beteiligung Montano forciert Wachstum durch Partnerschaft mit Carlyle im Bereich Logistikimmobilien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Bezugsfrist der Kapitalerhöhung startet heute
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG holt sich frisches Geld
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG resolves capital increase
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs