DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano accelerates growth through partnership with Carlyle in the logistics real estate sector 28.09.2021 / 08:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carlyle mandates Montano with the asset management of an existing portfolio of 12 logistics properties in Germany

Partnership envisages portfolio expansion to up to EUR 500 million

Montano strengthens position in the logistics asset class

Montano Real Estate GmbH, in which TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) holds a 50 percent stake, is establishing a partnership with the global investment manager Carlyle for investments in urban logistics properties in Germany.

On the one hand, Montano will be responsible for the asset management of the existing portfolio of twelve logistics properties in Germany. On the other hand, Montano is entrusted with the expansion of the German logistics portfolio through the acquisition of new logistics properties. The value of the portfolio is to be increased to up to EUR 500 million and thus more than doubled. Montano is therefore significantly expanding its business in the logistics real estate asset class in Germany and strengthening its position in one of the most established and attractive logistics markets in Europe.

The partnership focuses on distribution properties in prime city locations. All existing properties were acquired by Carlyle through the pan-European real estate fund Carlyle Europe Realty (CER).

"The partnership with Carlyle for logistics properties in Germany is a further step in Montano's development. The ongoing expansion of the logistics asset class underscores the high potential of our Montano investment and thus confirms TTL's investment strategy," explains Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

TTL has been a stakeholder in Montano Real Estate since December 2020 and increased its stake in the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate company in the German commercial real estate market from 30% to 50% in May 2021.