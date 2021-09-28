Golding enters impact market with €300m global private equity fund

- Core strategy based on environmental and social impact goals

- Geographic focus on Europe, North America and emerging markets

- Core investment areas will be green solutions, sustainable agricultural technologies and financial services

- Target return of 12 to 14 per cent net IRR planned

Munich, 28 September 2021 - Golding Capital Partners is driving the strategic expansion of its impact investing division and launching its first institutional impact fund of funds. With "Golding Impact 2021" the Munich-based asset manager is pursuing a global private equity impact strategy based on environmental and social sustainability targets that are ambitious, quantifiable and integrated. The new fund will focus on companies in Europe, North America and emerging markets with transformative business models in the areas of green solutions (35 per cent), sustainable agricultural technology (35 per cent), and financial services and other sustainable sectors (30 per cent). Golding is aiming for a net IRR of 12 to 14 per cent and plans to raise €300m for the fund. The Munich-based asset manager has initially classified its new impact fund conservatively under Article 8+ ("light green plus") of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SDFR), but in the long term it is aiming for an Article 9 classification ("dark green").

"Impact investing is not just the future; it already offers great opportunities for institutional investors today. Our investment decisions can bring about real, sustainable change in a global transformation process, and at the same time add a huge amount of value and so generate reasonable returns. The biggest challenge in fact is to gain access to the best target fund managers and to ensure adequate diversification at the same time. We believe that on the basis of our long track record in impact investing and with the support of our investors we can make a key contribution to achieving the UN development goals", said Dr Andreas Nilsson, Managing Director and Head of Impact at Golding.