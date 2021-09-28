checkAd

Loan agreement signed with the Danish Green Investment Fund for DKK 100 million

28.09.2021, 08:30  |  15   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 96 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 28th, 2021

Final loan agreement has been signed between GreenMobility and the Danish Green Investment Fund for a loan of DKK 100 million in total. The first loan tranche of DKK 24.5 million has been released and drawn by GreenMobility.

Reference is made to the company announcement no. 86 dated 25 June 2021 regarding approval of GreenMobility for the loan by the Danish Green Investment Fund and company announcement no. 91 dated 3 September 2021 regarding the publication of the Prospectus by GreenMobility in connection with its right issue, which includes further information on the key terms of the loan agreement..

The loan is expected to support GreenMobility’s continued growth, specifically in Sweden and Finland, by initially financing the existing fleet and subsequently planned expansion of the fleet in existing operational cities. Additionally, the loan will be used for additional electric vehicles (EV’s) in possible new cities in Sweden and Finland and thereby supports the foundation for efficient launches in new cities.

“With this loan and the support of the Danish Green Investment Fund we have, in combination with our recent Rights Issue, secured one of our must wins of capitalization. This enables us to continue our strong growth path, not least in the Nordic countries”, says Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO of GreenMobility.

The Danish Green Investment Fund has a strong focus on supporting companies with clearly defined ESG commitments, and in GreenMobility’s case also a frontrunner in the green transition, which from day one has been an integral part of GreenMobility's DNA.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.


Attachment





