Notification of a material event

Medicinos Bankas would like to inform you that should the Bank of Lithuania (BL) decide to start applying the sectoral systemic risk buffer (SyRB) of 2 per cent to the housing loan portfolio, this capital requirement would supplement the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate and would be used on a similar basis; however, the capital buffer would be calculated not from the amount of all exposures but from the amount of exposures to natural persons secured by mortgages in Lithuania.



The sectoral SyRB would increase the resilience of the financial system in the face of increased risks due to possible overheating of the housing market and strengthen the focus of banks and central credit union groups on the risks posed by the rapid growth of mortgage lending.