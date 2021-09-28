Capgemini Press Release// Three quarters of CMOs are now responsible for contributing to business growth and the use of data and technology

checkAd

Three quarters of CMOs are now responsible for contributing to business growth and the use of data and technology

Capgemini research shows that CMOs need to transform their skills and technology capabilities to deliver data-driven real-time marketing

PARIS, September 28, 2021 – The rapid growth in ecommerce during the pandemic has heightened the need for real-time insights to accommodate fast-changing customer behavior. Accordingly, CMOs’ responsibilities are shifting, and around three quarters are now responsible for contributing to business growth (76%) and data and technology (74%). This is according to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, A new playbook for chief marketing officers: Why CMOs should enable real-time marketing to drive sustained growth. Despite the CMO’s new data-focused responsibilities, only 12% of marketers have the requisite data access, capabilities, and talent to drive and extract high value from real-time marketing.

Real-time marketing can process, analyze, and leverage data at its point of entry to swiftly enhance digital commerce campaigns, content and marketing outputs. The report signals that data-driven marketers enjoy improved brand awareness, customer satisfaction, conversion rates and customer retention.

Although all marketers are using data in some way, most are not applying it to drive marketing decisions. For instance, only 43% of marketers say their teams use data to decide a go-to-market strategy for a new product or service, and 40% use data to modify their campaign strategies. Similarly, 42% say that, by harnessing data, their team has been able to be more agile in responding to customer and market needs.

  • Data-driven marketers1 – those who process, analyze, and leverage data to fine tune campaigns and content and marketing outputs - enjoy numerous benefits: 88% said they can adapt and change content based on real-time data, compared to 38% of traditional marketers.
  • 93% were highly satisfied with their real-time marketing initiatives, compared to 46% of traditional marketers.
  • 54% of data-driven marketers said the benefits of real-time marketing exceeded their expectations.
