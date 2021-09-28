checkAd

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET), during which Cielo's Board Chair and President, Don Allan, CEO and COO, Gregg Gegunde, CFO, Stephanie Li, and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, Chris Sabat, will discuss the Company's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1500890&tp_k ...

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-888-664-6392
Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8659

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541
Replay: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8677
Replay Passcode: 200946 #

The conference call replay will be available until October 6, 2021 and the webcast will be available until December 29, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregg Gegunde"
Gregg Gegunde, CEO and COO

Company Contact:

Chris Sabat
Email: csabat@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO
Email: info@investor3.ca
Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms certain types of landfill garbage into high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's widely available and inexpensive feedstock, including household, commercial, construction garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

