Bertrand Austruy , Chief Human Resources Officer and General Secretary , announced he will step down from his roles at Danone.

After more than 20 years of a distinguished career with Danone, of which the last 7 on the Executive Committee, Bertrand Austruy has decided to leave the company to pursue different professional opportunities.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone CEO, said: “Even though I have only known him for a short while, I have been impressed with Bertrand's total commitment to Danone and to our collective success. Both as a General Secretary and as Chief Human Resources Officer he has had a lasting impact. He has demonstrated in the past months how uniquely strong the quality of social dialogue at Danone is. On behalf of the Executive Committee and each of us, I would like to wish him all success in this next stage of his professional life.”

Laurent Sacchi will be appointed General Secretary with effect on October 1st and will join Danone Executive Committee. He will maintain his duties as Secretary to the Board of Directors.

Chief Human Resources Officer succession will be announced in due course. Bertrand Austruy will remain CHRO and an Executive Committee member until his successor is in place.

