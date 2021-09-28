checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q3 2021

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
27.09.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q3 2021

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 28 September 2021. Atrium European Real Estate
Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under
the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 2.6% of the shares to
receive the Q3 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the
issuance of 225,883 new shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity between 14 September 2021 and 27
September 2021 to make an election to receive the Q3 2021 dividend in the form
of a Scrip Dividend, otherwise the Q3 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both
the Scrip Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 30
September 2021.

For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com
[scatrium@fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres in
Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and
entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26
properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total
market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in
Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one,
are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.
In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by
investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus
on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.




issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

