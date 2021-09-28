--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information27.09.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q3 2021Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 28 September 2021. Atrium European Real EstateLimited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with itssubsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, underthe Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 2.6% of the shares toreceive the Q3 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in theissuance of 225,883 new shares.Shareholders were given the opportunity between 14 September 2021 and 27September 2021 to make an election to receive the Q3 2021 dividend in the formof a Scrip Dividend, otherwise the Q3 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Boththe Scrip Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 30September 2021.For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com[scatrium@fticonsulting.com]About Atrium European Real EstateAtrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres inCentral Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion andentertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a totalmarket value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located inPoland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one,are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio byinvesting in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focuson Warsaw.The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional adviceshould be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of theregulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation andlistings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guaranteeof future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved inthe past are no guarantee of future results.Further inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/5031588OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited