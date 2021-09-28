According to the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Akropolis Group Manfredas Dargužis, the results of the first half of this year were affected significantly by the operational restrictions related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the results of the first and the second quarters differ substantially.

Akropolis Group, the leading shopping and entertainment centre development and management company in the Baltic countries , w orked profitabl y in the first half of this year. In the first half of 2021, Akropolis Group earned €36 million in revenue and €27 million in EBITDA – respectively 6% and 4% less than in January–June 2020, given that in the first quarter of this year only a third of retail space was operating in shopping centres due to the C OVID -19 restrictions.

“In the first half of this year, Akropolis Group’s shopping and entertainment centres continued to be affected by the pandemic. In the first quarter, only shops selling first necessity goods were allowed to operate. However, in the second quarter of the year – when the stores in Lithuania’s Akropolis opened with full-capacity in the second half of April, and in Riga’s Akropole at the beginning of June – we have welcomed over one and a half times more customers. The second quarter tenant turnover of Lithuania’s Akropolis shopping centres was already considerably higher than last year. In June the tenant turnover in all 4 shopping centres was record breaking for this month. This confirms that shoppers continue to opt for in-person shopping in shopping centres,” M. Dargužis said.

In the first half of 2021, the turnover of Akropolis tenants in the Baltic States amounted to €225 million, or 18% less than a year ago. This corresponds to €69 million in the first quarter and €155 million in the second quarter, with a gradual resumption of operations. The turnover of tenants in the second quarter was by 124% higher compared to the first quarter of the year and by 24% higher than the turnover in the second quarter of 2020. In June 2021, then all shops in all 4 shopping centres resumed full scale operations, the record breaking tenant turnover for this month was recorded, it exceeded previous best year’s result by 13 percent.