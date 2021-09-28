Another important step for dLab and Dala Energi

Dala Energi's business concept is to offer solutions in energy and digital communication that help people and companies live and develop in our countryside in an easy, efficient, and sustainable way and dLab is happy to support Dala Energi in realizing their mission.

The product dAnalyzer Lite from cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB ( dLab) , are being integrated to one more station, Lindan.

We are happy to announce that our journey with Dala Energi takes yet another important step!

dLab’s dInsight Analytics Platform provides a decision support system including a broad set of features and services. One of these features is dAnalyzer, collecting grid data from its minimal hardware, completely independent of age and make, including high-resolution sensors. The data is analyzed and put into meaningful context through a web-based interface; thereby enabling proactive fault detection as well as proactive maintenance.

In modern substations equipped with digital protection relays including fault recorders, but not yet equipped with the hardware from dLab, dAnalyzer Lite is an efficient solution. By using disturbance recordings in Comtrade file format and combining the existing recorded data chronologically from one or several fault recorders, dAnalyzer Lite can perform an instant detailed incident analysis.

- dAnalyzer Lite provides an excellent value in situations where you have the means collecting relay protection data from a station. We provide the analytics, and those responsible for analysing grid data today will have the possibility to evaluate a bigger picture instead. The first installation of dAnalyzer Lite at Dala Energi was completed earlier this year and we are very happy about this extension, and recognition.”, says Henrik Winberg, COO at dLab.

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

